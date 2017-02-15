Wolverine Hugh Jackman undergoes sixth surgery for cancer, see pic

Hugh Jackman underwent sixth surgery after being diagnosed by skin cancer. Hugh Jackman underwent sixth surgery after being diagnosed by skin cancer.

Hugh Jackman’s battle against skin cancer continues as the Hollywood star has revealed that he is being treated for skin cancer again. With a bandage over his nose, the 48-year-old Sydney-born actor shared with his fans on Twitter and Instagram that he’s undergoing another treatment for basal cell carcinoma. It’s the most common form of skin cancer, but it is rarely fatal. “Another basal cell carcinoma. Thanks to frequent body checks and amazing doctors, all is well. Looks worse with the dressing on than off. I swear! #wearsunscreen,” Jackman posted alongside the photo.

Watch: Hugh Jackman’s skin cancer surgery

Jackman has been open about his battle against skin cancer in recent years. He also posted a selfie of his bandaged nose in 2013 and showed up at a movie premiere the next year two days after having a growth removed. He has had surgeries at least five times for skin cancer.

“It’s always a bit of a shock just hearing the word ‘cancer,'” Jackman had said earlier. “Being an Australian, it’s a very common thing. I never wore sunscreen growing up so I was a prime candidate for it.”

His first treatment for basal cell carcinoma was in November 2013 when his wife Deborra-Lee Furness told him to get a mole on his nose looked at by a doctor. The recent diagnosis hasn’t slowed the actor down. “Logan,” the third instalment in the X-Men franchise’s Wolverine series is scheduled to open in movie theatres in March. He also stars as PT Barnum in the musical biopic “The Greatest Showman on Earth,” which is slated to open at the end of this year.

