Hugh Jackman’s message for Virat Kohli and his boys: ‘Play bold like Logan’. Watch video

Hugh Jackman sent a special message for Indian cricket team. Hugh Jackman sent a special message for Indian cricket team.

Hugh Jackman is ending his innings as Wolverine but before his character says goodbye to his Indian fans, he has sent a special message to Virat Kohli and his boys. Addressing the Indian cricket team in the short video, the actor praised their journey and asked them to “play bold like Logan does”. Hugh said, “Namaste to all my fans in India!! Do you guys know that cricket is my favourite sport? And what a great journey you and your cricket team have been going through in the last few years! Your superheroes have been overpowering all the teams in the World. But my Aussie mates have just got the better of your team in the first match….eh…(Wink) But I know that the Indian team is gonna play bold… bolder than ever…cause that’s what superheroes do…that’s what Logan does.”

Hugh himself has played boldly in his life against cancer. The actor has won against the disease five times already and recently announced that he is being treated for skin cancer again.

More from the world of Entertainment:

With a bandage over his nose, the 48-year-old Sydney-born actor shared with his fans on Twitter and Instagram that he’s undergoing another treatment for basal cell carcinoma. It’s the most common form of skin cancer, but it is rarely fatal.

Watch | Hugh Jackman’s message for Indian Cricket team

“Another basal cell carcinoma. Thanks to frequent body checks and amazing doctors, all is well. Looks worse with the dressing on than off. I swear! #wearsunscreen,” Jackman posted alongside the photo.

Also read | Hugh Jackman never lifted weights before X-Men, says he made fun of people at the gym

His film Logan is also about his character’s last fight against all the odds. In this part of the film, Hugh is old and trying to save his daughter from the eyes of the world. Along with him, Patrick Stewart, who plays the character of Professor Charles Xavier, will also leave the series of Wolverine and X-Men. Hugh Jackman has been with X-Men franchise for almost two decades. He has appeared in nine series of X-Men films and continued to portray the character in Wolverine films. Logan is scheduled for March 3 release in India.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd