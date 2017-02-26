Will Oscar 2017 go all political this year?

At least, the wave was seen very prominently at Grammys, BAFTA and BRITS. At least, the wave was seen very prominently at Grammys, BAFTA and BRITS.

Keeping the trend, set by Meryl Streep at the Golden Globe Award 2017, in mind, expecting a ‘political’ wave at the 89th Annual Academy Awards is inevitable. At least, the wave was seen very prominently at Grammys, BAFTA and BRITS. A survey, by Fox news, has come up with an inference, which says almost 45 percent of attendees at the Oscars can voice their political opinion. Among the rest 55 percent, about 25 percent may say ‘we shouldn’t talk politics,’ whereas 21 percent prefers staying out of politics. The rest 10 percent may be the feeling- ‘Hollywood too liberal.’

Meanwhile, according to a report in CNN, the ‘Hamilton’ actor Brandon Victor Dixon, who addressed Mike Pence from the stage, shortly after the presidential election, said that he expects politics to play a role in the acceptance speeches of this year’s Oscar winners.

“I anticipate we’ll see more of the trend that has been building in Hollywood and me, for one, am very happy about it,” CNN quoted the actor saying. “It’s imperative that anybody who has a platform, anybody who has a voice right now, that they stand up and speak their mind, particularly about a lot of issues that are affecting people who do not have a voice or platform,” he said, adding, “I hope they do take their opportunity, and I look forward to hearing it and seeing it.”

Also Read: Oscars 2017 Actress in a Supporting Role: Viola Davis is a favourite, can Michelle Williams stage an upset?

For the unversed, Dixon made headlines in November, when he read a message to Pence, then the vice president-elect, during a curtain call, after learning the politician was in the audience, where he said, “We truly hope that this show has inspired you to uphold our American values and to work on behalf of all of us, all of us.”

This angered Donald Trump, who later tweeted, “the cast of Hamilton was very rude last night to a very good man” and demanded an apology, which the actor refused.