Will Hugh Jackman return as Wolverine in Marvel universe?

Although Logan would be the perfect way to bid adieu to a beloved character, fans want Hugh Jackman back and sporting those adamantium claws and cutting through baddies once again. Will he come back in Marvel Cinematic Universe?

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 15, 2018 8:28 pm
hugh jackman logan wolverine Hugh Jackman has said before that he is done with Wolverine.
Hugh Jackman gave a stunning and raw performance as Wolverine in his swan song as the character in last year’s Logan. The result was one of the best superhero movies ever made. Now that Disney is in the process of acquiring Fox, X-Men and mutant characters will once again come under Marvel’s umbrella. Speculations are raging if Jackman, who has clearly stated that he will not return as Wolverine, might just return to don the role, this time in Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Sebastian Stan, who plays the character of Winter Soldier in Marvel movies, has recalled his conversation with Hugh Jackman. “Recently I happened to be sitting next to Hugh Jackman. I didn’t know what other awkward thing I could talk about but to be like, ‘Am I going to see you soon?’ He said a couple of things to me and I’ll just leave it at that. Otherwise, I feel like I’m going to get into trouble with somebody.”

“I asked him though because I kept thinking whether or not Logan was supposed to be the last Wolverine thing or whatever and he said to me he’s been thinking about it and it’s been on his mind. So, I don’t know, he may be,” he added.

Although Logan would be the perfect way to bid adieu to a beloved character, fans want Hugh Jackman back and sporting those adamantium claws and cutting through baddies once again. It would be interesting to see whether he becomes a part of MCU and how they include him.

Fox’s X-Men universe has been totally different from MCU in terms of tone. If he does finally appear, will he be like how he was in Logan or a younger Wolverine?

