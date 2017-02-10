Will George and Amal Clooney announce their pregnancy a la Beyonce? The twin styles of two star couples

George and Amal Clooney are expecting twins and fans are awaiting a grand announcement from the couple, something similar to Beyonce’s iconic photoshoot! George and Amal Clooney are expecting twins and fans are awaiting a grand announcement from the couple, something similar to Beyonce’s iconic photoshoot!

The news of Amal and George Clooney expecting twins broke online and netizens are going gaga. It is nothing short of a global celebration as fans are wishing the couple from every corner of the world. They, however, have not commented about this.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Recently, Beyonce posted the picture announcing her pregnancy to her 92.3 million followers on Instagram, and within 30 minutes the image made a new Guinness World Record for ‘Most liked image’ in the history of Instagram!

This makes us wonder — especially after Beyonce’s iconic announcement — how would Amal discuss her pregnancy?

All of this attention on pregnancy announcements and shoot reminds us of some of the most exemplary pregnancy announcements from the past! From Demi Moore, Christina Aguilera, Mariah Carey and Konkana Sen to Anne Hathway, Natalie Portman and Kareena Kapoor – they have all flaunted their beautiful baby bumps in fashionable outfits or no outfit at all.

Demi Moore’s cover for Vanity Fair Magazine in August 1991 is still considered one of the most influential images of all time. Titled ‘More Demi Moore’, the photograph by Annie Leibovitz was the start of a trend which made photographs of celebrities in their advanced stages of pregnancy fashionable! This was the first such photograph to be published by a widely acclaimed magazine that changed the way people looked at pregnancy.

Supermodel and Hollywood’s hottie, Cindy Crawford looks absolutely gorgeous in a black and white cover for W magazine in June 1999. The magazine went on to ostentatiously display the photographs by Michael Thompson.

Songstress Christina Aguilera chose to do a cover shoot with Marie Claire magazine in 2008 where she was seen flaunting her baby bump wearing nothing but a leather jacket for the cover while baring it all for the inside spread! This was while she was carrying her now nine-year-old son Max. Later in 2014, she also went on to flaunt her second pregnancy in her birthday suit for V Magazine..

Mariah Carey looked beautiful on the cover of Life & Style Magazine in 2011. It was the then husband Nick Gannon who wanted to photograph Mariah Carey looking her gorgeous pregnant self, which led to the cover.

Around the same time Konkona Sen Sharma decided to flaunt her baby bump on the cover of OK! Magazine. During the interview, she spoke about having to quit smoking overnight, her awkwardness around children and the dreaded talk with mother about freezing eggs at the right age!

In 2013, singer-songwriter Shakira was pregnant with her first child and she chose a unique way to celebrate the news and share the happiness with her fans. As a UNICEF ambassador, the singer and her then-boyfriend, now-husband, footballer Gerard Piqué, chose to invite their friends and fans to contribute a UNICEF inspired gift through their virtual baby shower in support of the world’s most vulnerable children. These gifts are real life-saving items which were delivered to vulnerable children across the world. UNICEF declared the initiative a hit and with the birth of their second child, they are welcoming family and fans to once again come forward to save innocent lives.

Anne Hathaway took to the social media to post a photograph against the backdrop of the waves as she posed to show off her baby bump in January 2016. She also posted a really cute photograph of her Oscar statuette against her baby bump.

Closer to home, Kareena Kapoor Khan not only walked the ramp for designer Sabyasachi for Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2016 while she was pregnant but also posed on a slew of magazine covers to share the happy news with her fans.

Lisa Haydon is yet another supermodel/actress who was happy to announce her pregnancy quite recently with a simple beachside photograph showing off her baby bump. She even wished her fans a Happy New Year posing alongside her friend who also happens to be pregnant.

Natalie Portman happens to be one of the most recent addition to stars showing off their baby bump. She also did it for Vanity Fair Magazine’s January 2017 issue and the photographs were taken by none other than Annie Leibovitz, the same shutterbug who captured Demi Moore in all her glory.

A radiant Natalie Portman nods to another iconic Annie Leibovitz ingenue in our 2017 Hollywood Portfolio http://t.co/ILXQvjV9tX pic.twitter.com/hOs4flwOIA — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 26, 2017

We are waiting for the Clooneys to make a splash!

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd