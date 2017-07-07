Will Doctor Strange be attacked in Avengers: Infinity War ?

Benedict Cumberbatch’s performance as Doctor Strange was lauded by most critics. Benedict Cumberbatch’s performance as Doctor Strange was lauded by most critics.

Superhero Doctor Strange, who is also part of the upcoming film Avengers: Infinity War, will get attacked in the film, suggest new photographs that have been released online.The images show the character Sorcerer Supreme, also called Doctor Strange, essayed by Benedict Cumberbatch, being attacked, reports aceshowbiz.com. Complete with Doctor Strange’s iconic grey streaks in his hair, Cumberbatch was seen getting tackled to the ground by a man in a computer-generated imagery (CGI) suit while the scene was being filmed for the third instalment of The Avengers movie series.

It’s unclear who the actor in a full motion capture suit was, but he had dots all over his face likely to create his character’s look on screen. At one point, the two actors appeared to be screaming at each other, with Cumberbatch looking powerless as he did nothing when the other actor confronted him. Avengers: Infinity War released on May 4 next year and brings together the two superhero teams in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) – Guardians of the Galaxy and the Avengers – together for the first time.

Josh Brolin plays the supervillain, Thanos, who wants the Infinity Stones and who the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy aim to stop.

Benedict Cumberbatch filmed an #AvengersInfinityWar fight scene with a man in a CGI suit today in Atlanta! http://t.co/ovnmQ2GWEr — JustJared.com (@JustJared) July 6, 2017

The film has a large ensemble of popular Hollywood cast like Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Pratt, Tom Hiddleston, Elizabeth Olsen, and others.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s performance as Doctor Strange has been widely praised by the audience and critics alike. He starred as the character in 2016’s Scott Derrickson directed Doctor Strange.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd