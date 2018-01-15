Chris Evans to drop his Captain America identity in Avengers Infinity War?

Captain America’s fate is uncertain in Avengers: Infinity War. Captain America’s fate is uncertain in Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Infinity War is one of the most awaited films this year, and although it will not be out for months from now, we are already feeling its looming presence on social media and news websites. There are rumours, speculations, new images every other day, and forums are filled with discussions as to what might happen in the upcoming film, who might die, and so on. Amid this, a photo as surfaced that shows a Captain America shield of a fan that with the sign of Chris Evans.

The actor, who plays Captain America in Marvel Cinematic Universe, has signed thrice on the shield. First time, he has used his real signature. Second time, he has signed as ‘Cap’, the nickname of Captain America. And it is the third sign that has intrigued the internet. He has signed as ‘Nomad’. Beside him, Sebastian Stan, who plays the character of Winter Soldier in the franchise, has written “I’m with Nomad” beside Cap’s signature.

Now, the Nomad here is not the nomad in the sense of a homeless person, always on the move. It is actually canon. If you are not too familiar with the comic-book universe, Nomad is the identity Captain America assumed when he became disillusioned with the American government. We know this happened in Captain America: Civil War, when Tony Stark, who was pro-government, and fought against Cap’s band of rebel superheroes.

So is this what will happen in Avengers Infinity War? Whatever happens, we can be certain of one thing – that Chris Evans will not wear the gaudy costume of Nomad. We may see a different costume, though.

Avengers: Infinity War will release on April 27 in India.

