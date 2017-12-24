Why Tom Hardy is perfect as Venom, explains producer

Venom will be out on October 5, 2018. Venom will be out on October 5, 2018.

British actor Tom Hardy has established himself one of the most reliable actors in Hollywood. Whether it is a noir, a superhero action flick, or a war film, Hardy has done it all. He has been cast in Venom, a film based on the Marvel character of the same name whose cinematic rights are owned by Sony. The film will release next year and more details are awaited on the Ruben Fleischer directorial and whether it is set in Marvel Cinematic Universe or Sony has built its own universe using Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. The makers are mum about the details but one producer has opened up a little at least regarding what he thinks about Hardy playing the role.

Matthew Tolmach, in an interview to MTV, said, “Eddie Brock is an incredible character and a gritty, real, authentic, funny but also embittered character and a truth-teller who has made mistakes. You know, Tom… it’s like a master class watching him act every day and he’s such a risk taker and he loved this character. From the day that we first met with him, my partner Avi Arad and I… we found someone who just believed in this character entirely and yet every day pushes it to a place that us mere mortals would never expect it go. He just has crazy integrity about it and so he challenges everything we’re doing in the most brilliant way. For him, it’s like, ‘if I’m going to do this, I’m going to do it and give it it’s due.’ Because the love that the fans have for that character is profound and he shares it. So, it’s really exciting.”

Playing comic-book characters is not new to Tom Hardy. He essayed the role of super villain Bane in the conclusion to Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy, The Dark Knight Rises and received universal praise. Also starring Michelle Williams, Venom will be out on October 5, 2018.

