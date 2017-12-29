Why fans won’t see Blade Runner 2049’s 4-hour cut

Blade Runner 2049’s editor Joe Walker had said that the first cut of the movie ran for four hours. Blade Runner 2049’s editor Joe Walker had said that the first cut of the movie ran for four hours.

If you were one of those who saw Blade Runner 2049 in theatres and wished was longer than its near three-hour runtime then we have some bad news for you.

Recently, the movie’s editor Joe Walker said that the first cut of the movie ran for four hours but director Denis Villeneuve has now confirmed that the fans will never get a chance to see the full four-hour version of the movie, according to Entertainment Weekly.

While talking to a leading US entertainment website, Villeneuve said, “The thing is, it’s true that the first cut was four hours and at one point we were like, ‘Okay, do we go to the producer and release it in two?’ But let’s say the idea of the movie being in two parts didn’t get out of the editing room. The best incarnation of the movie is what is in the theatre.”

Villeneuve, who directed the Oscar-winning Arrival, called the four-hour cut “too self-indulgent.”

“You have to kill your darlings and I think four hours was too self-indulgent. I will say that there’s no great things that are being lost. When I cut something, it’s dead. It means it was not good enough. Even if sometimes I’m cutting my favourite shots, I still strongly think that when it’s cut on the floor of the editing room it should not go back to see the light of day again. I don’t like extended cuts,” noted Villeneuve.

So, Villeneuve released the version of the film that he was happiest with, saying, “That’s the movie I made. I will not show it to anyone, the four hours, it doesn’t work. The movie you see right now is the one.

