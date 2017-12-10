Why Dwayne Johnson won’t be running for president

Dwayne Johnson had in May said that running for president was a “real possibility.” Dwayne Johnson had in May said that running for president was a “real possibility.”

Looks like Dwayne Johnson won’t be running for president in 2020 after all. While appearing on The Graham Norton Show, the 45-year-old actor revealed that he has shelved his plans to run for president of the United States.

A few months back, the San Andreas star expressed a desire to turn to politics but whilst he is “very flattered” by the response, he won’t be acting on it anytime soon.

Speaking on the matter, Johnson said, “It’s been very flattering. There’s been this really interesting uptick in public opinion, [people] wanting that to happen. The problem is that [Kevin Hart] will completely sabotage the campaign in 2020, 2024. He’ll literally sabotage it from the inside.”

To which, Hart replied, “100 percent. I would take you down. I don’t want it to happen just because it would make you that much better than me.”

In May, Dwayne had admitted running for president was a “real possibility” and said he had been considering moving into politics “more and more”.

At that time, he noted, “I think it’s a real possibility. A year ago, it started coming up more and more. There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think ‘Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.”

It should be noted that Dwayne Johnson will be next seen in Jumanji sequel titled Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, which also stars Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App