Why Christian Bale will never star in a romantic comedy

Christian Bale does not think he is made for romantic comedies.

From playing a boxer, a serial killer to a superhero, and most recently, a world-weary Army captain in the dark western Hostiles, Christian Bale has done it all, but there is one thing he says he won’t take up and that is a ‘rom-com.’

In an interview given to The Guardian, when asked whether he would ever consider starring in a romantic comedy, the Oscar-winning actor said, “I was asked to do a romantic comedy recently and I thought they’d lost their mind. Cats have those insane half hours every evening. I think it must have been that for the production company. I don’t know why anyone would ever offer me a romantic comedy. I find American Psycho very funny”.

As for his latest role, Bale says he was engrossed by the script of Hostiles and his character, Capt. Joe Blocker. Joe is an Army captain who survived the bloody battles between American settlers and Comanche natives after the latter slaughtered his family.

Bale said he was amazed by Blocker’s arduous journey, in which he is forced to recognise the humanity of the group he hates.

“It was a gut feeling of reading it, wanting to read it again and thinking: there’s really something here that I can obsess about for a number of months. It’s an incredible story of American history from the point of view of a man who is absolutely consumed with bigotry and hatred, finding his way back to being human”, noted Bale.

Helmed by Scott Cooper, the movie also stars Rosamund Pike, Ben Foster and Wes Studi in the pivotal roles.

