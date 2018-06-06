Who is Priyanka Chopra’s rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas?

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are reportedly dating each other. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are reportedly dating each other.

Bollywood star and Hollywood’s newest sensation Priyanka Chopra is rumoured to be dating American singer Nick Jonas. The two stars have taken the internet by storm after they were photographed on a dinner date. The couple had first grabbed eyeballs after they had made their appearance on the Met Gala red carpet in 2017.

Obviously, following the reports, there has been a surge in interest in knowing more about Nick Jonas. For the uninitiated, Nick Jonas is an American singing sensation who first shot to fame after he formed a music band with his brothers Joe and Kevin, collectively called the Jonas brothers. While the first album of the band called It’s About Time was not a big hit with the audience, their second album called Jonas Brothers caught everyone’s attention. During the same time, they had reached a wider viewership thanks to the Disney channel, where they appeared in television films like Camp Rock, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam and series Jonas Brothers: Living the Dream and Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra had commented on Nick Jonas’ Instagram photo. Priyanka Chopra had commented on Nick Jonas’ Instagram photo.

Nick Jonas’ comment on Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram photo further fueled the rumours of them dating. Nick Jonas’ comment on Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram photo further fueled the rumours of them dating.

The brothers owing to some creative differences took a break and later reunited for a while. However, they parted ways to pursue their solo careers. Nick Jonas released his solo self-titled album in 2014 in a collaboration with record company Island Groups. Jonas is also the co-founder of the record company called Safehouse Records. Jonas’ 2016 album Last Year Was Complicated was quite the sensation and marked his presence as a solo music artist to look out for in the music scene.

The rumours about Chopra and Jonas started gaining momentum after US Weekly recently quoted a source confirming that the two are involved romantically with each other. “They are dating and it’s brand new. It’s a good match and they are both interested in each other,” said the source.

The 35-year-old Priyanka Chopra and the 25-year-old Nick Jonas were also seen hanging out with each on the Memorial Day weekend. And more recently, the two have been commenting on their social media pictures with heart emojis. The two have not said anything about their relationship so far post the dating reports.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd