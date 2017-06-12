Who is Gal Gadot? A photo profile of real life Wonder Woman, from an army girl to Hollywood’s sweetheart

(Source: Instagram/AP) (Source: Instagram/AP)

For those who are not big fans of the Fast & Furious franchise, Gal Gadot might come across as a perfect stranger. Before she found fame as Wonder Woman, she was Gisele Yashar in the Fast & Furious franchise. Her new-found popularity as Wonder Woman have made people curious about her life. But a cursory glance at Gal’s magnificent real life will tell you that why one shouldn’t be surprised at all by her steady rise in the glamour world. For Gal, playing Diana Prince was a sure shot ticket to fame and money and now she is a household name in America. Her personal life has taken the centre-stage and these small details about her life give us a glimpse on what make Gal a real life Wonder Woman. We dug a few details about Gal.

Crowned Miss Israel in 2004

Gal was just 18-years old when she won Miss Israel crown in 2004. Thereafter, Gal entered Miss Universe competition where she now famoulsy lost to Tanushree Dutta in one of the pre-finale rounds. The Wonder Woman star said in an interview that she wasn’t that interested in winning the title. “I’m not that type of girl,” she said on Jimmy Kimmel last year.

Served in Israel Defence Forces

It is mandatory for every Israeli citizen to serve at least two years in the army. Gal served as a combat trainer in the army for two years. The actor confessed that her training helped her do her own stunts in The Fast & The Furious.

Played the piano with a bare back in 2015 Gucci ad

Gal in her interviews said that while she was studying law, she was already getting modelling offers for many brands. In one her ads for Gucci in 2015, Gal played the piano with a bare back. The ad shows Gal moving effortlessly and swaying during a ballroom scene.

Auditioned for a Bond movie

Gal was approached for a James Bond movie but didn’t bag the role eventually. The role went finally to Olga Kurylenko. However, Gal eventually got an opportunity to play Gisele in The Fast & The Furious.

A blind audition for Wonder Woman

While auditioning for the role of Wonder Woman in Superman vs Batman: Dawn of Justice, Gal wasn’t told by the makers about her role. Gal was thinking of giving up acting when she got a call from Zack Snyder.

“I got a call from Zack Snyder who wanted me to audition for this secret role. I was like okay, sure, why not? I didn’t know anything about the character. Anyway, I’m in Israel and they tell me they want to do a camera test. And I’m like, again? Another camera test? Again?,” Gal said on Jimmy Fallon show.

Marriage

The 32-year old is happily married with successful Israeli business owner Yaron Versano and has two lovely daughters. Varsano and Gadot have been married for a decade now. Gal met Varsano at a desert party and instantly felt a connection.

“I think I (knew he was the one), but I was too young to get it. He did. He’s 10 years older than me. He told me on our second date he was serious and wasn’t going to wait more than two years to ask me to marry him. Fast-forward two years; he proposed. We were married in 2008,” Gal told Glamour. The couple resides in London. Varsano’s Instagram profile gives a peek into their happy life.

Gal was also five-months pregnant while shooting action sequences of Wonder Woman.

