Whitney Port announces her pregnancy on her blog titled ‘We’re Pregnant!’

While fans are still reeling over the news of George and Amal Clooney expecting twins, here is yet another celebrity announcing her pregnancy. Fashion designer Whitney Port, who was also a part of the popular American reality TV series, The Hills is pregnant with her first child. The 31-year-old made an announcement on her personal blog that she and husband Tim Rosenman are expecting a baby.

“When two people love each other so much and the love becomes too great to fit inside both people, it spills over into a THIRD person. This is how I am going to explain where babies come from to the little baby that is now growing inside my belly because Timmy and I are PREGNANT!” wrote Whitney.

Not just that, she even posted the news on Instagram and asked for advice on how to deal with motherhood. She wrote, “DM me if you know what I’m supposed to do with this thing for however many years I’m supposed to be in charge. Check out my blog for a little letter from me & Timmy and for more behind the scenes of this crazy journey!!!! We are sooooo excited!!!!”

She also shared several photos of her first maternity photo shoot with Cole Mosberg.

Towards the end, Whitney wrote, “I can’t wait to be a Mom. But the fact that there is another person inside there is seriously crazy!”

