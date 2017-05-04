White Collar actor Matt Bomer’s family ignored him after he came out as gay

White Collar actor Matt Bomer recounts his experience of coming out of the closet to his family members. White Collar actor Matt Bomer recounts his experience of coming out of the closet to his family members.

Actor Matt Bomer says telling his parents about his sexuality was difficult and the experience caused him to fight for his family. The 39-year-old actor, who has been married to his husband Simon Hall since 2011, says he wrote his parents a letter explaining his sexuality and received ‘radio silence’ from them for half a year before he finally got the courage to make a trip home to confront them, reported People magazine.

“I wrote a letter to my parents. I would have lost my sense of direction if I tried to do it in person. There was radio silence for a long, long time, at least six months (sic),” Bomer says.

The father of three says he went back home where he and his parents had the blowup that he had always feared,” although things took a turn for the better.

“I would say within a matter of years we started to figure it out. It was a struggle. It’s a struggle for anybody to take their paradigms and set of beliefs and understandings and completely flip the script,” he adds.

Since coming out to his family, Bomer says his relationship with his parents has mended. “My mom just asked me, (my husband) Simon, and the boys to go down and speak to her women’s group in Houston so, you know, I’m here to tell people that it can get better. “Because I had so many people in my life saying, ‘You need to get rid of all the expectations — you need to cut them out.’ But I was like, ‘They’re my family,'” said the actor.

