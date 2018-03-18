Where is Hawkeye in Avengers Infinity War?

Hawkeye is one Avenger who has been absent from Avengers: Infinity War promo material. Hawkeye is one Avenger who has been absent from Avengers: Infinity War promo material.

Avengers: Infinity War boasts of probably the biggest cast in a single film ever. It includes a vast majority of superheroes that have appeared yet in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But there has been one mainstay Avenger who has been absent from every promotional material of the film yet. Hawkeye. The Green Arrow of the Marvel universe, Hawkeye may not have superpowers, but he is an ace archer and can hold his own against supervillains. So what explains his absence? Is he dead? Did he sacrifice himself early on in the film? Did Jeremy Renner have a disagreement with Disney executives and decided to quit the film?

Even more notably, Hawkeye was absent from the promotional poster Marvel released a few days ago. And even Peter Dinklage, who will likely have a cameo, got his name mentioned in the cast. What gives?

The reason is, as Joe Russo, one of the directors, explained, “Coming out of Civil War, he’s in the same position that Cap and Falcon are at the end of that movie. And Ant-Man. Coming into this movie, you know… Characters on Cap’s side coming out of the Civil War, some made certain decisions and others made other decisions that led to different paths in them dealing with oversight in this movie in a different way. So Hawkeye’s on his own journey in this movie.”

This is rather intriguing, if downright evasive. What he means is that folks who fought with Captain America in Captain America: Civil War are basically criminals in the eyes of the law. And many fans have conjectured that Hawkeye may adopt the identity of Ronin. In fact, Jeremy Renner was spotted on the sets of the film in the suit similar to what Ronin looks like in comics. Ronin was what Clint Barton (Hawkeye’s real name) became in the aftermath of Civil War in comics.

Avengers: Infinity War will be out on April 27.

