When Ryan Gosling asked Meryl Streep to compliment his mom’s hair

Ryan Gosling made it sure to give special mention to wife Eva Mendes in his Golden Globes acceptance speech. Ryan Gosling made it sure to give special mention to wife Eva Mendes in his Golden Globes acceptance speech.

Actor Ryan Gosling once requested Meryl Streep to compliment his mother’s hairstyle. The actor, 36, took his mom Donna to Oscars 2007, where she sported a beehive which was not a hair trend at that time and to make her feel better Gosling asked the veteran actress to praise Donna’s look.

“My mom was convinced by her friend that beehives were gonna be all the rage. And if you didn’t have a beehive, you’d feel embarrassed. And it turned out to be the opposite. It was a natural hair vibe that year. “And my mom sat in front of Rachel Weisz and her hair was so high that Rachel had to keep and my mom kept sinking in her chair and I didn’t know what to do ’cause I was — I wanted to have a nice night, so I didn’t know Meryl Streep but she was sitting next to me and I said in a commercial break, ‘Would you mind just telling my mom you like her hair?'” Gosling said in an interview on “The Graham Norton Show”.

The superstar was gracious enough to help the La La Land actor and praised Donna. “She was like, ‘I got this’. And then the commercial went and she goes, ‘Do you know, I was gonna do a beehive and I wish I had.’ And my mom was like, raise the roof all night,” Gosling recalled.

Also Read: David Guetta performs in Mumbai, says ‘we deserve this party’

Meanwhile, Ryan Gosling made it sure to give special mention to wife Eva Mendes in his Golden Globes acceptance speech and the actress has reverted back to the praise with a clever message. The 42-year-old actress took to Instagram to pass on the message to the 36-year-old actor, who had credited his win at the Globes as best actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy to her.