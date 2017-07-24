Penolope Cruz turned makeup artist for Salma Hayek, here’s why

Penelope Cruz turns hairdresser and make-up artist for Salma Hayek. Penelope Cruz turns hairdresser and make-up artist for Salma Hayek.

Penelope Cruz has much more to her side than being an amazing performer. The actress is so good with makeup and styling that she can get anyone red carpet ready, including good friend Salma Hayek.

The 43-year-old Oscar-winning actor enjoys pampering women, so much so that she says she could make it a second career, reported Contactmusic. “I like my career, but I love getting people ready for something because it’s a part of me. I can cut anyone’s hair no problem. I can do a blow-dry, I can put in rollers, I can wax somebody’s legs. I could have another job. The power had gone at Salma’s house and her make-up artist couldn’t come, so she called me and said, ‘You have to get me ready for this premiere’, and I lit some candles and did her hair and make-up too. No one noticed that it wasn’t done by a professional, so I was very proud of that,” Cruz says.

The Zoolander 2 star says she learned a lot about both beauty and acting by hanging out in the salon her mother ran when she was younger.

She told Stella Magazine, “My mother had a salon that did hair, nails, waxing. I’d go there after school and pretend to do my homework, but would be watching the women and the way they related to my mother. They would sit there and share all their deepest secrets about their love life. Getting a little time for themselves was so therapeutic – it was more than just a haircut. For me, it was more than just a salon, it was my first acting school.”

