When Meryl Streep recommended an exorcist to Steven Spielberg

Hollywood veteran Meryl Streep helped filmmaker Steven Spielberg find an exorcist to rid his home of a ghost.

“When I worked on A.I. Artifical Intelligence, I went and recorded the voice of the fairy at his place in Long Island. All we did was talk about how his house was haunted and did I know a ghostbuster. And, of course, I do. So I sent him an exorcist,” Streep told Empire magazine.

Streep’s ghost-removing expert was able to help the director, reports femalefirst.co.uk. “Everything is clear down there now,” she added.

Her latest movie titled The Post is her first time in front of the camera for Spielberg and the Oscar-winning actress said she was “completely unprepared” for his approach to filmmaking, including a lack of rehearsal process.

“In my mind, he had a settled grandeur – a filmmaker who was so important, had this incredible CV and always talks about this well-oiled machine. So I was completely unprepared for how improvisatory his work is, how it is created in the moment.

“Someone was going like this (tapping) with a pencil. We’d done one take and he decided, ‘That’s going to be the percussive energy of the scene. Everything is going to rev to that.’ I thought, ‘How?’ And the whole thing changed. It was exciting to work with him,” Streep said.

The Post has received rave reviews. It currently has a 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes, which means 88% of its reviews are positive. The consensus reads, “The Post’s period setting belies its bitingly timely themes, brought compellingly to life by director Steven Spielberg and an outstanding ensemble cast.”

