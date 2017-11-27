When James Cameron almost hit Harvey Weinstein with his Titanic Oscar trophy

James Cameron and Harvey Weinstein almost came to blows. James Cameron and Harvey Weinstein almost came to blows.

James Cameron is known for directing some of the highest-grossing movies in the history of cinema, his top two being Titanic and Avatar. He is certainly not known for being violent. In fact, he is known as a mild-mannered person. But turns out, Harvey Weinstein, the man who currently stands accused by a number of women of rape and sexual harassment, managed to get even his goat. In an interview with Vanity Fair magazine, the creator of the Terminator franchise revealed that on the night Titanic won the Oscars, he and Weinstein nearly came to blows and he almost hit the film producer with his Oscar statuette. “I remember almost getting in a fight with Harvey Weinstein and hitting him with my Oscar,” he said.

“That would’ve preferred I had played through on that one. . . . It was happening on the main floor at the [theatre] . . . And the music had started to play to get back in our seats. The people around us were saying, “Not here! Not here!” Like it was okay to fight in the parking lot, you know, but it was not okay there when the music was playing, and they were about to go live,” Cameron added.

When asked what led to this squabble, Cameron explained that the reason was the treatment of Guillermo del Toro by Miramax (company owned by brothers Bob and Harvey Weinstein) on del Toro’s directorial Mimic which was produced by Miramax. “It’s kind of a long story, but it has to do with Guillermo del Toro and how badly he was dealt with by Miramax on Mimic. Harvey came up glad-handing me, talking about how great they were for the artist, and I just read him chapter and verse about how great I thought he was for the artist based on my friend’s experience, and that led to an altercation.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd