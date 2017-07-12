Latest News

When Deadpool bowed down to Wonder Woman and Gal Gadot showed Ryan Reynolds some love. See photo

Wonder Woman, directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot, has surpassed Deadpool in domestic US earnings. It has collected $368 million as compared to that of $363 million of Deadpool. And the merc acknowledged the superiority of the Amazon goddess in his own unique style.

Written by Kshitij Rawat | New Delhi | Published:July 12, 2017 2:14 pm
deadpool, ryan reynolds, wonder woman, gal gadot Wonder Woman has exceeded Deadpool in terms of domestic earnings.
As Wonder Woman goes on inexorably, relentlessly breaking box office records, the count of her admirers is increasing day by day. Now even Deadpool aka Ryan Reynolds has become one. The official account of the superhero (?) posted a picture of Deadpool’s typical hands joined together in heart’s shape and between them was a Wonder Woman necklace! Who knew the Merc also had a touch of humility inside him? “The Merc may be filthier, but her B.O. is stronger. Congrats #WonderWoman,”the tweet said. It was retweeted by Ryan Reynolds themself.

Wonder Woman, starring Israeli actor Gal Gadot, the film which might yet revive the floundering ship that is DC Extended Universe, has managed to take the superhero filmdom by storm. The commercial success is not such a surprise – Warner Bros and DC’s marketing team always does its job well – but what was surprising was its critical success. Critics, after a lukewarm response to Man of Steel, had panned the following DC Extended Universe films Batman vs Superman and Suicide Squad. But Wonder Woman, the film on which nobody, and that includes Warner Bros and DC themselves, had put much hopes, is likely to become DCEU’s redemption.

Patty Jenkins, director of Wonder Woman, and Gal Gadot, replied in the same spirit. The superheroes might be separated by a chasm of being in different universes altogether but that does not mean they cannot give credit where it is due.

Wonder Woman is slightly behind from Deadpool in terms of global box office numbers ($783 million of Deadpool and $746 million) it leads the Merc in domestic earnings ($368 million of Wonder Woman and $363 million of Deadpool)

 

