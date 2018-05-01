What we know about Avengers 4

Avengers 4 will release on May 3. Avengers 4 will release on May 3.

Note: This story speculates about the sequel to Avengers: Infinity War, so if you have not seen Infinity War already, watch it and then come back.

Avengers: Infinity War had one hell of a climax that left millions of fans around the world miserable and shocked. After teasing the appearance of Thanos since 2012’s The Avengers, the Mad Titan finally appeared in his full glory (armour and all) and managed to get all the Infinity Stones after a few scuffles and went on to destroy half of the universe with a snap of his fingers. Of course, Thor buried his battle axe in Thanos’ chest, but he is not dead. Before the credits begin, “Thanos will return” appeared on the screen.

The life-forms who died as part of Thanos’ purge were about half of the Avengers, nearly all Guardians of the Galaxy and other characters also perished… or did they? Some say they have not died and merely transported to the Soul World, the world inside the Soul Stone. Some others say those characters did not merely die, they never existed in the first place. But all this is merely speculation. What do we know about Avengers 4 concretely? Not very much. If Avengers: Infinity War’s plot was kept under wraps, now the questions are even bigger. Did they really die? If yes, will they come back? If yes, how? Will Thanos be defeated? If yes, how? Let’s see what we can say for sure about the untitled Avengers 4 film.

1. Most, if not all, characters who died in Infinity War will return somehow

I think part of the reason the deaths at the end of the film did not have the intended effect on some (including me) was because we know most of these characters are not really dead. Come on, Black Panther is one of the most successful films in the franchise. Spider-man: Homecoming was successful. So were both of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies. Perhaps Time Stone will do its trick, but who will wield it now that Doctor Strange is dead? There is Reality Stone too.

That was about those characters who died at the end. What about earlier? Loki? Gamora? Heimdall? We do not know. Loki is one of the fan-favourites and may return. Gamora was seen as an infant in what looks like the realm inside the Soul Stone. Heimdall is likely dead since his character seems to have reached the end of his arc.

2. Hawkeye, Ant-Man, Korg and Valkyrie will return

Poor Hawkeye and Ant-Man were not in the film even though many fans had hoped that it was just a way to fool fans and they will appear in the film. Well, they did not. Avengers: Infinity War revealed that they have made some sort of deal with the authorities following the Civil War and are under house arrest. Ant-Man and the Wasp will hit theatres this July and is certainly set before Infinity War since the trailer of the film did not hint at half of the life-forms in the universe being dead.

I have seen the movie twice, but I have probably missed when there is a mention of half of Asgardians dead, instead of all. I was sure that I heard that Thanos and the Black Order have slaughtered everyone on the spaceship that left at the end of Thor: Ragnarok. If I misheard, then maybe Korg (Revolution!) and Valkyrie are alive and may return in Avengers 4.

3. It would have time-travel

One other way the dead superheroes may return is time-travel. Without the Time Stone. How? We don’t know yet. There was a great talk of the significance of the subatomic quantum realm that was briefly explored in Ant-Man. Michelle Pfeiffer will star as the original Wasp who was lost in that mystical realm. Perhaps that realm can be harnessed to revert things somehow since space and time are irrelevant there.

The reason we can say for sure time-travel will be there in Avengers 4 are a few set photos. They showed the original Avengers and Ant-Man. Avengers were in their appearances from 2012’s The Avengers – Thor with long hair, Cap in original costume, Tony Stark, Mark Ruffalo in CGI suit, and so on. The odd one out is Ant-Man.

NEW MOOD: chris evans looking like he’s about to hit a shawarma joint after saving—and destroying—new york all over again in avengers 4 set photos (time travel? barf tech? all i know is, i already miss the rogue beard) pic.twitter.com/fb2w3xqR2m — fiel (@lonerlust) April 27, 2018

4. Captain Marvel will help the Avengers

The post-credits scene of Avengers: Infinity War had Nicky Fury sending a message to Captain Marvel before he and Maria Hill poofed out. Captain Marvel has been teased by Kevin Feige as the strongest superhero yet in MCU. It would be a relatively new iteration, Carol Danvers, which will be portrayed by Brie Larson. Larson will also appear in her standalone movie scheduled to be released on March 6, roughly a month before Avengers 4.

It would be Captain Marvel probably who turns the tables on Thanos. But where was she all along? Where was she when New York was attacked by Loki and the Chitauri army in The Avengers, or when Ultron wreaked havoc in Age of Ultron? There must be an explanation. She has been associated with the Kree race of aliens in the promotional material and seems to be a human-Kree hybrid. So likely she was somewhere in outer-space. The standalone movie, however, is set in the 1990s so it would perhaps be an origin story. Characters like Nick Fury (without eyepatch) and Kronan the Accuser will return.

Avengers 4 will release on May 3, 2019.

