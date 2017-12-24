What to watch this Christmas: Romance, fantasy and adventure films to delight everyone

Binge on these movies this Christmas. Binge on these movies this Christmas.

Christmas is a time for fun, the time to spend some quality time with your family and friends. It’s the winter season and more often than not we find ourselves snuggled inside blankets. Sleeping off the whole day is not an option (for most people), so what do you do? Well, you catch up on these movies! The good news is, there is something for everyone.

It’s a Wonderful Life: Although this list isn’t ordered, It’s a Wonderful Life will always be on the top. It is the quintessential Christmas film, a staple that is seen around the world on the occasion. This film embodies the Christmas spirit. A kind, generous man with suicidal tendencies wishes he was never born. An angel shows him what the world would have looked like then. It’s a Wonderful Life is essential Christmas viewing.

Love Actually: We rarely see an unusually talented ensemble cast blending together so well as it does in Love Actually. With names like Colin Firth, Martin Freeman, Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Liam Neeson, Andrew Lincoln and Alan Rickman, this film needed only a decent story to be a great watch and the adroit script gives everybody ample room. A word of caution though, the film has a little nudity.

Frozen: For those of us in India who live in warmer climes and do not see snow ever, Frozen might just give us a beautiful vicarious snowy experience. Frozen is beautiful animated film with lovely songs, a great story and memorable characters. We cannot wait for the sequel.

Gremlins: Executively produced by Steven Spielberg, Gremlins is about a man who gifts his son an exotic pet called mogwai bought from Chinatown which comes associated with a set of three rules. “Don’t expose him to bright light. Don’t ever get him wet. And don’t ever, ever feed him after midnight.” They are broken, and mayhem ensues. Gremlin is a no-nonsense classic that is harmless fun to watch with your family.

Serendipity: Good love stories never lose their allure, and Serendipity is a damn good love story. Although not many people will buy into the film’s central concept (I don’t) but it is hard to escape the delights of Serendipity. John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale are so good together.

Scrooge: A Christmas movie is incomplete without mentioning at least one adaptation of Charles Dickens’ immortal A Christmas Carol. Scrooge is my pick although the recent animated movie is also good. It was also released as A Christmas Carol.

Elf: A family-friendly comedy, Elf is loved by children and adults alike, and it is easy to see why. Will Ferrell is fantastic (in every sense of the word) in this Jon Favreau directorial that was his only second attempt at helming a feature film. And it worked because of good cheer and fluffiness.

Arthur Christmas: This film builds on a flimsy premise and delivers an engaging experience. It tells the story of the ‘Claus family’, Santa Claus re-imagined with a family instead of a solo gift bestower. When a girl does not receive her gift, his son, a clumsy Arthur Claus voiced brilliantly by James McAvoy goes to make her Christmas delightful too.

Rise of the Guardians: As a fantasy sort of Avengers, in Rise of the Guardians, Santa Claus, the Tooth Fairy, the Easter Bunny, and others team up to defeat a malicious entity called Pitch Black. Chris Pine, Alec Baldwin, Hugh Jackman, Isla Fisher voice the protagonists and Jude Law voices the villain.

Home Alone: If you think children cannot act, you need to watch this film. Macaulay Culkin left an indelible impression on us with his adorable performance as a wily little boy thwarting burglars on his own by employing the use of boobytraps. It is a marvellously funny film and perfect for a wintry night with your family.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd