The Wes Anderson brand of movies: Quirky and funny, with a dash of the old-world charm

A still from Wes Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel A still from Wes Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel

Wes Anderson started his career as a filmmaker with the 1996 Bottle Rocket. The film featured James Caan, Owen Wilson and Luke Wilson in pivotal roles. Interesting fact: the Wilson brothers also forayed into the big, bad world of Hollywood with the movie. And so, with Bottle Rocket it began, the weird and quirky world of Wes Anderson.

Every filmmaker has a style, and after a point if you watch a handful of their movies, you will not find it difficult to guess the name of the filmmaker responsible for a particular movie. And Anderson is no different. While revisiting his movies, I realised that the director-writer follows a certain pattern, consciously or otherwise. But things became all too clear with the very popular YouTube channel Screen Junkies’ recent ‘Honest Trailer’ video titled ‘Every Wes Anderson Movie’.

Dysfunctional families, quirky characters with their quirkier love stories. Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums, Moonrise Kingdom, The Darjeeling Limited: every movie has quaint-looking shots, and all of them deal with familial and romantic love.

A still from the Wes Anderson movie Moonrise Kingdom A still from the Wes Anderson movie Moonrise Kingdom

But what makes every ‘repetition’ worthy of a watch is the fact that Anderson knows his world well, too well in fact. The script is engrained in his memory not just because he wrote it, but because he has a vision for it.

Wes Anderson movies are meant to be devoured like novels, and like novels, his films can either be pacy or they can very well be slow-burns. The Grand Budapest Hotel and The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou are good examples.

The Grand Budapest Hotel, is, as the name suggests–grand. Grand in terms of narrative and its scope, grand because of its great star cast and yes, you guessed it right, grand because of its spectacles. At the surface of it, the movie appears to be yet another whimsical comedy by the filmmaker. However, at a closer look, it’s revealed that loss and love tie together the loose ends of the film. Ralph Fiennes shines as the mighty concierge of the hotel, Monsieur Gustave. He laughs, but he is also given to fits of violent outbursts, thus making him an intriguing albeit a predictable Anderson character.

A still from Wes Anderson’s The Royal Tenenbaums A still from Wes Anderson’s The Royal Tenenbaums

2001’s The Royal Tenenbaums was a landmark in the Wes Anderson genre. Yes, the ‘Honest Trailer’ guys are right. Just like Quentin Tarantino, Anderson’s filmmaking skills are so vast and so immediately recognisable that he has now been given his own genre. Starring Gene Hackman, Anjelica Huston, Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Luke Wilson, and Danny Glover in pivotal roles, the film had earned an Oscar nomination for the Best Original Screenplay.

Let’s hope that the filmmaker’s upcoming movie Isle of Dogs keeps the Anderson flag flying high in the land of the quirk.

