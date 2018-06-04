Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs gets an India release date

Isle of Dogs will release on July 6. Isle of Dogs will release on July 6.

Wes Anderson’s award-winning stop-motion animated film Isle of Dogs is releasing in India. Produced and written by Anderson, known for Fantastic Mr Fox and Moonrise Kingdom, Isle of Dogs was the opening film of the 68th Berlin International Film Festival held earlier this year. The film features an all-star voice cast with names like Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Bob Balaban, Greta Gerwig, Frances McDormand, Courtney B. Vance, Fisher Stevens, Harvey Keitel, Liev Schreiber, Scarlett Johansson and Tilda Swinton.

Isle of Dogs is set in dystopian Japan, and is about a boy who goes in search of his dog to an island where all the canines are quarantined after a canine-flu outbreak. The film received widespread positive critical reception for its political themes and subtext. It holds an 89% rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “The beautifully stop-motion animated Isle of Dogs finds Wes Anderson at his detail-oriented best while telling one of the director’s most winsomely charming stories.” But some critics accused Wes Anderson of cultural appropriation.

The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta had this to say, “Isle Of Dogs is a remarkable for its production design, but I found the story-telling, so distinctly Wes in its fast-slow rhythms, distant and affectless. My favourite Wes Anderson remains The Grand Budapest Hotel, which opened the 2014 Berlinale, which has heft because it has heart. But it’s always good to begin with a film which leaves you wanting more, and Day One ends with snowflakes swirling: more on the morrow from the festive Berlinale Palast at Potsdamer Platz.”

The music is by French-Greek composer Alexandre Desplat, who won an Academy Award this year for scoring The Shape of Water for Guillermo del Toro. Desplat also worked with Wes Anderson on The Grand Budapest Hotel and won another Oscar for that film. Additionally, Desplat has scored Moonrise Kingdom and Fantastic Mr Fox for Anderson.

