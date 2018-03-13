Dwayne Johnson runs for his life in this Rampage clip

Rampage is scheduled to release on April 20. Rampage is scheduled to release on April 20.

I used to call Dwayne Johnson, better known as The Rock, the Salman Khan of Hollywood. I was wrong. Dwayne Johnson has oodles of talent and deserves all the stardom he gets. Like Salman, he has a huge fan base. These people turn up whenever there is a movie in which he is starring, no matter what the movie is about. But Johnson can act, can sing pretty well, and most of all can poke fun at himself.

In the latest promo of his upcoming film Rampage, Dwayne Johnson is seen squaring up against three normal sized animals that have mutated into monsters as big as a building. These three animals are an albino gorilla, a wolf and a crocodile. They are ravaging the country and it is up to the ‘badass’ Dwayne Johnson to protect the people. Johnson keeps insisting he is the most badass dude and should not be shown as running for his life in the clip. But to his dismay, that is what happens and the “no fear” clip is not shown.

I like this trend of movies making fun of themselves. We have seen this trend in superhero movies like Deadpool, The Lego Batman Movie, Guardians of the Galaxy, and recently Thor: Ragnarok. This way, if something in the film looks silly, the makers can claim this is exactly what they intended. This is what happens in Deadpool 2 trailer when Wade Wilson screams, “Well, that’s just lazy writing.”

Here is the official synopsis, “Primatologist Davis Okoye (Johnson), a man who keeps people at a distance, shares an unshakable bond with George, the extraordinarily intelligent, silverback gorilla who has been in his care since birth. But a rogue genetic experiment gone awry mutates this gentle ape into a raging creature of enormous size. To make matters worse, it’s soon discovered there are other similarly altered animals. As these newly created alpha predators tear across North America, destroying everything in their path, Okoye teams with a discredited genetic engineer to secure an antidote, fighting his way through an ever-changing battlefield, not only to halt a global catastrophe but to save the fearsome creature that was once his friend.”

Rampage should be fun on the big screen. It is scheduled to release on April 20.

