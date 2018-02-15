The Incredibles 2 trailer: Elastigirl gets the superhero spotlight, watch video

The Incredibles 2 hits the theatres on June 15. The Incredibles 2 hits the theatres on June 15.

After a long, long wait, the second installment of The Incredibles is almost here. The first trailer for the upcoming flick was released by Pixar on February 14 and it gives us some wonderful insights into the life of our favourite superhero family. Previously, Disney had released a short teaser back in November which focused on Mr Incredible discovering baby Jack-Jack’s epic superpowers.

The recently released trailer throws light on the gist of the new film. While Elastigirl is out in the field saving the world, Mr Incredible will be covering the home ground for the family. From helping Dash in his math homework to handling Jack Jack’s superpower fits and asking Edna Mode for advice, much of the trailer focuses on Bob’s frazzled attempts at playing Mr Mom for the kids.

But with the spotlight shifting on Elastigirl i.e. Helen Parr this time, will The Incredibles 2 be able to live up to the trend of presenting strong female superheroes like the previous Wonder Woman? The trailer ends with Edna Mode saying, “Done properly, parenting is a heroic act?” and we are left confused on what to expect.

This time too, the Incredibles family teams up with Frozone to fight The Underminer. But there are also some new characters on the scene. Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk essays a seemingly evil telecommunications guy, and Catherine Keener is all set to play his nerdy sister. Sophia Bush is also said to voice a new superhero named Voyd.

Holly Hunter, Craig T Nelson, Sarah Vowell, Samuel L Jackson and John Ratzenberger all return as Elastigirl, Mr Incredible, Violet, Frozone and The Underminer, respectively but 24-year-old Spencer Fox had to be replaced by Huck Milner as the young Dash. Written and directed by Brad Bird, The Incredibles 2 opens in theaters June 15, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd