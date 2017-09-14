Watch Red Sparrow trailer: Jennifer Lawrence looks sharp, sensuous and solid

Red Sparrow trailer: Jennifer Lawrence is the queen of appearances! Red Sparrow trailer: Jennifer Lawrence is the queen of appearances!

Red Sparrow stars Jennifer Lawrence in the lead role and the trailer of the film was just released and we cannot wait to see this one on the silver screen. J Law will be reuniting with director Francis Lawrence after working together in Hunger Games. It looks like the duo are set to present another interesting piece of work together. Jennifer wears many masks and fits into all of them beautifully in the trailer. Be it the seductress, or the straight soldier/asset.

Interestingly, she starts off as prima ballerina Dominika Egorova who has to stop dancing due to an injury. After her career as a ballerina comes to end, she is recruited to train under the ‘red sparrow’ programme, which trains people to use their body and mind as a form of weapon, and they then use these assets in different situations. Dominika trains to become the best, and one of the most dangerous of them all. She is a devoted daughter who is set to do anything to protect her mother.

Red Sparrow is based on the book penned by Jason Matthews. The screenplay was adapted by Justin Haythe, who is also the man behind A Cure for Wellness and The Lone Ranger. The film, also starring Charlotte Rampling, Matthias Schoenaerts, Jeremy Irons and Mary-Louise Parker, is set to release on the big screens in March 2018.

On the work front, Jennifer is also expected to be seen in X-Men: Dark Phoenix and the soon-to-release thriller Mother!

