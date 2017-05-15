Watch: Priyanka Chopra gets a surprise kiss from Dwayne Johnson, her reaction is priceless

Dressed in a navy blue sequinned dress, Priyanka Chopra was looking gorgeous during the event. Dressed in a navy blue sequinned dress, Priyanka Chopra was looking gorgeous during the event.

While there is still some time for Priyanka Chopra and Dwayne Johnson’s chemistry to unfurl on screen, viewers got a glimpse of the same during Baywatch premiere in Miami. Priyanka was speaking to the media when The Rock walked in and surprised Priyanka with a peck on her cheek that left PeeCee surprised and smiling. Dressed in a navy blue sequinned dress, Priyanka was looking gorgeous during the event. The actor has been updating her fans with constant posts about the movie and its promotions.

Priyanka also shared a picture with Dwayne on her Instagram and captioned it, “Truly one of the nicest guys I know.. @therock keep charming the world #baywatch #may25th.” Priyanka is thrilled to be a part of Baywatch and said that she tried her hand at method acting to nail Victoria Leeds’s character. Speaking about her experience during the film, Priyanka said at the event, “We (team) got on really well, though I tried really hard to be a jerk, I couldn’t because everyone was super fine. Also, I was flying in and out as I was shooting Quantico and Baywatch together. I did try to go a little method in my walk and in my talk. I am happy to be here. Baywatch is great summer fun. By the way, don’t take your kids.”

Meanwhile, in between promotions of her film, Baywatch, Priyanka has also found some time to indulge in quirky activities on social media. The actor shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen mimicking Amitabh Bachchan’s famous Deewar dialogue ‘Mere Paas Ma Hai’. The actor captioned the video as,”Happy Mother’s Day with @mubinarattonsey for @madhuchopra #FemisaArsiwala ❤️ #MerePaasMaHai #filmy #nautanki #bffshenanagains.”

