Watch Guardians of the Galaxy 2 new trailer: Star Lord’s father Ego makes a grand entry. Wait, there’s more

If you thought the first trailer and teaser videos of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 were all about a cool sci-fi spectacle, groovy tunes and full display of its growing starcast, then wait till you see the second trailer. The film chronicles the challenges our favourite set of misfit superheroes face in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Apart from all the action that the latest video ensures, it is the first appearance of Star-Lord’s mysterious father Ego, the bearded-man, played by actor Kurt Russell, who steals the show.

The second trailer for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 was revealed on the Jimmy Kimmel Live last night. Lead actor Chris Pratt, who plays Star Lord aka Peter Quill, was on the late night show to unveil it himself. The host of the show Jimmy Kimmel later shared the promo on social media and trust us when we say that you’ll want to wait to watch it till the end, when Kurt Russell makes an appearance.

It isn’t the first time a Marvel film has premiered its trailer on Jimmy’s show. Earlier, Doctor Strange, Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Guardians of the Galaxy also debuted on the show.

While the new trailer is all about action, and more action, we see the entire gang on the run. Star Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket Raccoon and Baby Groot are joined by the extended cast of Yondu, Nebula and Mantis. Director James Gunn, who helmed the original is also returning.

The Marvel had already released a teaser clip on Monday. James Gunn also tweeted a new poster of the film, which only takes our excitement a notch higher.

Out of all the takeaways from the trailer, we know that Peter is set to get more nostalgic about his life on Earth. We’ll get to hear a lot more of its now-signature track of 1970s Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain.” Then we understand that Ayesha isn’t going to be someone good, and Peter and Gamora will have some bonding. But more than anything else, this film will belong to Baby Groot, in every manner. Wait for its release on May 5. Can you?

