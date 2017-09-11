Watch Fifty Shades Freed teaser: Christian Grey, Anastasia Steele start a new life but their fear is not yet over

Fifty Shades Freed teaser will make you impatient for February 8. Fifty Shades Freed teaser will make you impatient for February 8.

Fifty Shades Darker had left the audience with a grin on the face because finally after so many ups and downs, Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) and Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) were coming together to make their bond stronger and take their relationship to the level, which even Grey had never dreamt about. However, in the climax, we know that not everything is happy and perfect in Anastasia’s life. Now, the makers have treated the fans with the final chapter of this erotic series, titled Fifty Shades Freed. The trailer begins with Anastasia dressed as a bride while we hear Grey taking wedding vows. We meet Anastasia as Mrs Grey and right after, we see Grey coming out of the beach, flaunting his hot beach bod.

But their happy marriage is not long lived. We instantly know that Anastasia’s ex-boss, Jack Hyde (Eric Johnson), who tried to lay his hands on her in the last installment, is back with revenge as Christian Grey had ensured that he turns jobless. We see Anastasia getting hold of a gun and on the other side, we also see some sensuous moments and BDSM sessions between the now married couple. While Christian is free from his own fears and obligations, it is to be seen how Mrs Grey will handle her fears now.

So, get ready for a thrilling treat on the Valentine’s Day. The film is scheduled for to release on 8th February 2018.

Fifty Shades Freed is an upcoming American erotic romantic drama film directed by James Foley and written by Niall Leonard, based on E. L. James’s novel by the same name.

