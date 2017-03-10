Watch: Emma Watson says Namaste India, wishes a Happy Holi to her fans

Emma Watson rose to fame after playing Hermione Granger in Harry Potter film franchise. Emma Watson rose to fame after playing Hermione Granger in Harry Potter film franchise.

Emma Watson, in a warm and endearing gesture, has wished her Indian fans a very happy Holi. In a video shared by UTV, the Beauty and the Beast actress is seen sending her fans her heartfelt wishes. Going by the video, Emma is seen saying, “Namaste India, wishing you a very Happy Holi! And don’t forget to see Beauty and the Beast, this March in cinemas near you.”

Emma Watson has a large fan base in the country. Emma rose to fame after playing Hermione Granger in Harry Potter film franchise. The actor will be seen be playing Belle in Disney’s live-making Beauty and the Beast. Emma’s efforts to connect with fans in the country also becomes important in the light of the huge success of Disney’s The Junge Book here. The Jungle Book has collected around Rs 180 crore in the country. Given this huge success, Beauty and the Beast makers will surely be looking for promoting their movie in a certain way.

Watch Emma Watson wishing a very Happy Holi to her Indian fans

Beauty and the Beast, meanwhile, has been facing protests from some theatres owners for featuring a gay character. Bosses at an Alabama cinema have opted not to screen Beauty and the Beast movie because it doesn’t agree with the Disney film featuring a gay character. Director Bill Condon announced this week that the character LeFou, played by Josh Gad, has romantic feelings for Gaston, played by Luke Evans.

The owners of the Henagar Drive-In Theatre have not taken well to the director’s big reveal, reported New York Daily News. A statement on the cinema’s Facebook page reads: “When companies continually force their views on us we need to take a stand. We all make choices and I am making mine.”

With inputs from PTI.

