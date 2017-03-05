Watch Deadpool 2 teaser: Dry humour, a murder and entertainment the way only Deadpool serves it

Deadpool 2 teaser: The teaser has all the quintessential elements of Deadpool and seems to have a darker tone. Deadpool 2 teaser: The teaser has all the quintessential elements of Deadpool and seems to have a darker tone.

Deadpool 2 teaser is here and it’s unsurprisingly hilarious. Ryan Reynolds reprises his anti-hero role from his 2016 surprise hit Deadpool. The new teaser is a mix of wit, humour and a murder. The teaser has all the quintessential elements of Deadpool and seems to have a darker tone. The same teaser surfaced in theatres with Logan. Ryan Reynolds officially tweeted the teaser on Saturday.

The new teaser essentially takes a dig at the concept of superman. What would you expect a superman to do when you see him witnessing a looming murder? You would expect him to go straight to the guy and save him right? That doesn’t happen here.

Watch Deadpool 2 new teaser starring Ryan Reynolds here

Instead, we see Deadpool going to a phone booth and changing into his skintight red suit. The viewer sees Deadpool struggling with his costume (obviously) and by the time he comes out of phone booth (behind it you can see the screening of Logan going on), the guy is already dead. “If I’am being honest with myself, I should have just called 911. What the fuck a phone booth is doing in a street corner. Didn’t those disappear in ’98?,” Deadpool says in a dry manner as he rests his head on the murdered man’s corpse.

The viewer eventually gets to know who Deadpool calls while struggling with his suit. ” Actually I made a call, it was to the customer. He usually helps me to put the suit on. I don’t know how other guys do it so quickly,” reveals Deadpool. Deadpool, at the end, takes a jibe at Logan saying, “You probably wouldn’t be dead if it was Logan. What does he have to change into? The guy wears a fucking tank-top and a pair of jeans.”

The teaser, without revealing any major plot points, is just a reminder that Deadpool 2 is coming. And it’s not coming anytime soon ( as end titles read- Not Coming Soon Enough). The film will hit theatres on March 8, 2018.

