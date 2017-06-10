Watch: Black Panther first trailer takes you to the intense, dark world of Wakanda

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther will hit theatres on February 16, 2018. Directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther will hit theatres on February 16, 2018.

Marvel dropped the first teaser trailer of Black Panther and it’s intense and dark. The trailer sets out with Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman) and Ulysses Klaw (Andy Serkis) discussing the mysterious land of Wakanda. Ulysses Klaw, Avengers: Age of Ultron smuggler, enlightens Everett about Wakanda. The world might think Wakanda is a third world country but in Marvel’s universe, it’s an advanced technological nation, brimming with riches and mysteries of its own.

Everett Ross from Captain America: Civil War scoffs at Klaw’s question and describes Wakanda as ” it’s a third world country… textiles, shepherds, and cool outfits.” But only Klaw knows the whole truth about Wakanda.

“All the front, explorers have searched for it. Called it El Dorado. They looked for it in South America, but it was in Africa the whole time. I’m the only one who’s seen it and made it out alive,” Klaw schools Everett during what seems an interrogation. The conversation is followed by Black Panther (played by Chadwick Boseman) who made his debut with Captain America: Civil War — protecting his homeland from a group of thugs.

The trailer further hints at major plot elements that could be explored in the movie. The world is changing and soon there will just be conquerors and conquered, a voice over having a foreboding sense of doom tells us. T’Challa (Black Panther) is tasked with the responsibility of a good king and protecting the rights of his own natives.

The teaser also gives us a glimpse of other characters including villainous Erik Killmonger ( played by Michael B. Jordan), Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and Ramonda (Angela Bassett).

Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film will hit theatres on February 16, 2018.

