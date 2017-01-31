Watch: Beauty and the Beast new and final trailer is a tonic we all need

Beauty and the Beast: Emma Watson is enchanting as Belle. Beauty and the Beast: Emma Watson is enchanting as Belle.

Steeped in beauty and courage, the new and final trailer of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is here. As the world is coming to terms with all the chaos and confusion caused by Donald Trump taking the office, this new trailer is the tonic we all needed. The new trailer is just apt in the trail of much-loved musical La La Land and deserves our attention if not time. Disney’s newfound interest in rehashing the old, traditional fairy tale is understood as musicals are needed more than ever to revitalize our hopes and aspirations for a new, safe world.

The opening lines establish Emma Watson’s character. “My dear Belle, you are so ahead of times and this is a small village. But small also means safe,” says Belle’s father. The beautiful Belle has something else on her mind and meets a whole new world of adventure. She must fight her own demons and help the Devil get rid of his own. Unlike previous trailers and teasers, this one works on the psychological level. The elements of fairytale have taken a backseat and viewer is allowed to indulge in dark, lingering folds of the tale.

Watch Beauty and the Beast final trailer here

The songs are wonderfully squeezed into the trailer and lift your heart for a while. What follows is the tender exchange of words and feelings between Devil and Belle. The cinematography is gorgeous and one silently wishes to watch more of that world. The world has found a new interest in musicals and light-hearted tales of love and life. Disney’s previous live-in-action movie The Jungle Book is an example. Just like Emma Watson’s bulbous yellow gown, the trailer feels buoyant in force.

This live-action remake of 1991 animated movie pushes us to find out the lost child in all of us. The movie is directed by Bill Condon. The film also stars Dan Stevens (as the beast), Luke Evans (as Gaston), Kevin Kline and Josh Gad. Beauty and the Beast are mostly shot is Surrey and London.

The 1991 original was an adaptation of French author Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont’s fairy tale. The film will be released on March 17, 2017.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd