Watch Baywatch teaser: Dig out your bikinis, Priyanka Chopra promises summer is coming

Baywatch teaser: Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a teaser in which she walks suggestively to the camera, blows a kiss at it and makes it fog over. Baywatch teaser: Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a teaser in which she walks suggestively to the camera, blows a kiss at it and makes it fog over.

It may be freezing cold but Priyanka Chopra and Baywatch has come to us with the promise of summer. Taking off from Game of Thrones’ tagline ‘winter is coming,’ the Baywatch cast is giving it a meaning all its own. While GoT’s winter speaks about terrible things and bloodbath, Baywatch’s ‘summer is coming’ brings to mind beach, bikinis and surf.

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a teaser in which she walks suggestively to the camera, blows a kiss at it and makes it fog over. Along with the video, Priyanka wrote, “Priyanka shared this video and captioned it, “Here’s a free lesson for all the rookies: She’s as dangerous as they come… don’t fall for her charm. #SummerIsComing #BeBaywatch.”

The fans have been complaining how PeeCee has not been given enough screentime in Baywatch trailers. Film’s lead Dwayne Johnson had to come out and clear the air that fans should not lose heart as Priyanka is a big part of Baywatch.

The actor herself is on a career-high. After winning to back-to-back People’s Choice Awards, she is back in New York working on Quantico after a mid-season break.

And not just Priyanka, Dwayne also had a message to share, coz you know summer is coming. Here’s what he had to say along with a picture of himself in swimming trunks. “I know it’s COLD out there, but I promise you, SUMMER IS COMING.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

And it’s gonna feel sooooooo good. But for now, just close your eyes and imagine you running next to us down our beach in slo-motion… now imagine me turning to you, looking deep in your eyes and giving you a sexy slo-mo kiss on the lips (if you’re a girl), or me giving you a bad ass slo-mo fist bump (if you’re a dude), then imagine me throwing both of your asses in the ocean, as I keep running like a G. 😂🤙🏾 Summer is coming and so are we. And we’re all gonna have a blast.”