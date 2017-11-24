Watch 12 Strong trailer: This Chris Hemsworth film looks slick

12 Strong will release on January 19. 12 Strong will release on January 19.

Fresh from the enormous success of Thor: Ragnarok, Chris Hemsworth has now set his sights upon his upcoming film, 12 Strong. Directed by Nicolai Fuglsig, 12 Strong is a remarkable story of a bunch of soldiers in the initial days of so-called War on Terror launched by the Bush administration in the wake of 9/11 terrorist attacks. The film is subtitled The Declassified True Story of the Horse Soldiers and is based on journalist Doug Stanton’s book Horse Soldiers.

Hemsworth shared the trailer, which is also out on YouTube, on his Instagram account. “The true story of The Horse Soldiers is remarkable. I am honored to portray Captain Mitch Nelson. Here’s the new trailer for #12StrongMovie,” he captioned the video.

The story of 12 Strong is about the first soldiers who were sent to Afghanistan as America’s answer to the World Trade Center attacks by members of Al-Qaeda. Chris Hemsworth stars as Captain Mitch Nelson, leader of the squad. Alongside him is Michael Shannon’s Chief Warrant Officer Cal Spencer.

War as a film genre may be overdone, but once in a while a film comes that manages to radically alter it. The trailer of 12 Strong suggests it is one of those films and is rather different from the usual stuff. Just like Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk was centred upon one event, 12 Strong is based on a single unit of soldiers who team up with Afghan soldiers and fight Taliban by unconventional means (one of which involves fighting on horseback). Distributed by Warner Bros Pictures, 12 Strong will hit theaters on January 19 next year.

