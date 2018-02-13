Was Zack Snyder fired from Justice League?

Justice League was a disaster for Warner Bros. Justice League was a disaster for Warner Bros.

Justice League was one of the biggest failures of last year. Warner Bros failed to get enough returns to compensate its inflated budget (some estimates put it at 350 million dollars, making it one of the most expensive movies of all time). DC’s answer to Marvel’s Avengers was full of plot holes, pacing problems and a generic, CGI villain in Steppenwolf. One of the reasons that were conjectured by many as to the failure of the film was that Justice League is the vision of two directors: Zack Snyder and later Joss Whedon.

It was widely reported that Zack Snyder left the project due to a family tragedy. His daughter had committed suicide. Joss Whedon, who was already writing the movie, was brought in to helm the film. Now it appears that Snyder did not leave the project on his own volition, but was actually fired by Warner Bros.

“Since I’m shifting into DGAF mode, here’s a hot one for ya: Zack Snyder was fired from the DCEU just over 1 year ago. Couldn’t write it ~quite~ that way at the time, but was able to tapdance around it [clumsy/oblique headline not mine],” Entertainment journalist Josh L Dickey tweeted with a Mashable article, the publication with which he used to work.

If Snyder was fired, it is certain that Warner Bros was not pleased with the first cut. The future of DC Extended Universe for now looks uncertain. Currently, two movies are confirmed with release dates. Aquaman, the shooting for which is completed, will release later this year, while Shazam will release in the summer of 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd