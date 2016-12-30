Was worried if I would be good enough for Hollywood: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra from Quantico. Priyanka Chopra from Quantico.

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra says when she chose to explore acting opportunities in the West, her only worry was whether she would be able to make a name for herself in Hollywood.

Priyanka, 34, earned global fame after starring in hit American TV show “Quantico”. She has since made appearances on popular talk shows, graced top magazine covers, walked red carpets at award shows across America and was also present at the White House Correspondents’ dinner hosted by outgoing US President Barack Obama.

“My worry (in the US), as an Indian actress, was whether the global entertainment industry was ready to see an Indian actor in the lead, as we haven’t seen one before – be it in television or films. I was worried about it as it had not happened with any Indian actress,” Priyanka told PTI in an interview.

“My worry was ‘Will I be good enough?’ But I had such a wonderful reception. I have got so much love and affection. The only thing to do now is keep evolving. I only think about how I can grow more and what more can I do.”

Priyanka entered the Hindi film industry after winning the Miss World title in 2000. She made a mark in Bollywood with films like “Aitraaz”, “Fashion”, “Barfi”, “Mary Kom” and “Bajirao Mastani” among others and then turned to Hollywood to explore acting opportunities there.

She made her acting debut in Hollywood with American television show “Quantico” and is also part of the “Baywatch” film which will release next year.

“When I was going to another country (US), I was not worried about acting as I know my job well. I know the technical aspects, I have tremendous experience of working with incredible filmmakers who have taught me my job,” she says.

“I can stand on the world stage and be confident about my work as my training was with the most prolific film industry in the world which is the Hindi film industry.”

Looking back at the time back home in India when she started her innings in Bollywood, Priyanka says her worry was to learn the craft of acting.

“I was supposed to be an engineer. When I first started in the Hindi film industry, I was worried if I knew how to act. I had to learn everything on my own on a film set. I never went to a film school.”

Priyanka won accolades for her work in “Quantico” and back home, the global star was honoured with a Padma Shri by the Indian government.

The “Don” actress also forayed into production with her home banner Purple Pebble Pictures and her Marathi film “Ventilator” was well received at the box office.

“I am always on my toes. I don’t take my work for granted. I always give my 120 per cent in everything that I do. Whether I am successful or not, I have always given my best,” Priyanka says.

“I have always taken risks and walked on my own path. I like pioneering things. I am not following anybody’s footsteps. I hope to continue that. The pressure has always been there.”