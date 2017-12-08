Warner Bros to overhaul DC in the wake of Justice League disaster

Justice League disappointed fans. Justice League disappointed fans.

Justice League came, and in spite of boasting iconic superheroes like Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman, the film failed to impress moviegoers and critics. It is not that the film is a slouch. It is actually still doing well, but with some reports claiming that it would need 1 billion dollars at the box office just to break-even, and with a budget of 350 million dollars due to extensive reshoots after Zack Snyder’s departure, Justice League is nothing short of a disaster. And Warner Bros knows this.

According to Variety, Jon Berg, the man responsible for comic-book’s film adaptations, is stepping down from his current job. “This is something that Jon approached me about six months ago, and he expressed his goal was to ultimately be a producer at the studio,” Warner Bros Picture Group President Toby Emmerich told the magazine.

“I first met Jon when, as a producer, he brought ‘Elf’ to New Line, which remains one of the best and most evergreen titles in the library. We’re thrilled that Jon is partnering with Roy and anticipate their company being a valuable source of movies for Warner Bros. and New Line,” he continued. The magazine also says Geoff Johns is expected to continue his duties as Chief Creative Officer.

Justice League is the first live-action based on the team that is older than Marvel’s Avengers. Before Marvel concocted its Marvel Cinematic Universe, there were few people outside of comic-book readers who were aware of them. Instead, thanks to the brilliant Justice League animated series and films, the DC team ruled the popular imagination. Fast-forward to today, Avengers is a household name. After Marvel painstakingly built its mind-boggling universe, populated with compelling superheroes thanks to several standalone films, Avengers has come out on top, and DC seems to have no answer to the Marvel juggernaut. Only Wonder Woman in DCEU has been praised unanimously.

The credit of MCU’s success is given to Kevin Feige, who has produced or executively produced all the MCU films. DC and Warner Bros need their own Kevin Feige, who has trust in his filmmakers’ abilities and does not interfere with their vision. There were several reports that Suicide Squad, the worst-reviewed DCEU film (and that is saying something) was ruined because of heavy studio interference from Warner Bros.

Whatever happens in future, there is a reason for hope as at least Warner Bros honchos are not complacent and taking Justice League like the failure it is.

