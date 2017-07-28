War of the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves wants the franchise to go on

Matt Reeves has directed the last two films in Planet of the Apes series. Matt Reeves has directed the last two films in Planet of the Apes series.

Filmmaker Matt Reeves said he would like to take the Planet of the Apes film series forward. The director helmed the last two movies in the franchise- 2014’s Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and this year’s War of the Planet of the Apes. The most recent release is intended to be the end of a trilogy, which began with Rise of the Planet of the Apes in 2011. However, Reeves would love the chance to continue the series and develop other characters such as Steve Zahn’s Bad Ape instead of the focus being on Andy Serkis’ chimpanzee alter ego Caesar.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Reeves said, “The whole idea of Bad Ape is that there are other apes out there, and those apes don’t have the benefits of Caesar’s leadership. “The conflicts of the future are not going to be humans and apes, they will be apes and apes. I wanted to seed that idea because I thought there were a lot more stories and there are characters that I have grown to love.”

Matt Reeves, whose filmography has names like Let Me In and Cloverfield apart from Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War of the Planet of the Apes, is also going to direct the yet unnamed Batman film in the DC Extended Universe with Ben Affleck returning for the role.

Let Me In was based on the friendship between a vampire and a human child, while Cloverfield was a found footage monster film.

