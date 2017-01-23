War movies aren’t usually my thing: Jennifer Aniston

The 47-year-old star revealed that the war drama is not something she enjoys doing that much. The 47-year-old star revealed that the war drama is not something she enjoys doing that much.

Jennifer Aniston, who will soon be seen in Alexandre Moors’ Iraq war drama The Yellow Birds, said that she finds such kind of movies very hard to watch. The 47-year-old star revealed that the war drama is not something she enjoys doing that much, reported Entertainment Weekly.

“War movies aren’t usually my thing. I find them very hard to watch,” Aniston said before adding, “(but) the way this script read, and the vision that Alex had— it was really

connecting into the humanity of the soldiers, the parents that are left behind waiting, counting the minutes, the loss of innocence,” she said. Though, Aniston feels that the particular theme is not her cup of tea, she has an immense respect for the real life war heroes.

“I already had an extreme amount of respect and gratitude and awe of anyone who would go and fight war, the men and women that are the heroes. “But then to actually have immersed ourselves in this story, and to really have to connect (to) some reality of what these innocent men and women are faced with — it’s unfathomable, it really is,” she said. The film also stars Jack Huston, Alden Ehrenreich and Tye Sheridan.

Jennifer Aniston became a star with her role on popular sitcom Friends, and the actress says she is still willing to move back to television. The 47-year-old actress feels the quality of work on TV is as good as films, reported Variety. “I’ve thought about it a lot. That’s where the work is. That’s where the quality is. At this point in my career, I want to be part of wonderful stories, exciting characters, and also just having a good time,” Aniston said.