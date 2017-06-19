War Machine actor Brad Pitt received an early Father’s Day gift from his six kids

Brad Pitt’s six children got an opportunity to spend time with him. Brad Pitt’s six children got an opportunity to spend time with him.

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt, who is caught up in a battle for custody of his children with former wife Angelina Jolie, got an early Father’s Day gift by getting to spend time with their six children. Together, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were raising Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox.

The Maleficient actor filed for divorce last September after two years of marriage and a 12-year relationship. The two then got involved in a custody battle over the children, before reaching a temporary custody agreement that Angelina Jolie would have their custody while the War Machine actor would have “therapeutic visitation” with them.

Ahead of Father’s Day, their children spent several hours at Brad Pitt’s house at Los Angeles on June 17. They later returned to Angelina Jolie’s home, from where they headed out to take a flight to to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, reported eonline.com.

Earlier reports had mentioned that Angelina and her six kids who had moved in with her in the new house in Los Feliz were too noisy, neighbours had called them a nightmare. Sources have said that they often cause chaos in the new neighbourhood, thereby tends to disturb the nearby residents of the mansion. Angelina Jolie had bought the mansion for $25 million after her separation from Brad Pitt.

On the work front, Brad Pitt was recently in India to promote his Netflix film, War Machine. Brad Pitt and Angelina have previously worked in several other films like, Mr and Mrs Smith and By The Sea.

(With inputs from agencies )

