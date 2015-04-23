W Earl Brown joins ‘Preacher’ cast

W Earl Brown will appear in the comic book adaptation based on Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon’s ’90s comic series.

“True Detective” actor W Earl Brown has joined the cast of AMC’s “Preacher”. The 51-year-old actor will appear in the comic book adaptation based on Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon’s ’90s comic series, reported Deadline.

“Preacher” follows small town reverend Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), who merges with a creature that has escaped from heaven and develops the ability to make anyone do anything he says.

He then goes on a journey to find God, accompanied by his ex-girlfriend Tulip (Ruth Negga) and his vampire best friend (Joseph Gilgun). Brown will play Sheriff Hugo Root, the mean father of the disfigured Arseface (Ian Colletti).

