VIP 2 star Dhanush is in Belgium to shoot for his Hollywood debut film, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir

Dhanush starts the second schedule of shoot for his hollywood debut movie The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir. Dhanush starts the second schedule of shoot for his hollywood debut movie The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir.

Actor-filmmaker Dhanush earlier this week left for Belgium for a month-long schedule of his upcoming Hollywood film The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir, a source said. “Post the audio launch of ‘VIP 2’ on Sunday, Dhanush flew to Belgium to join the sets of his Hollywood film. He is expected to shoot there till the first week of August and then return home,” a source close to the star told IANS.

The film is based on the novel, “The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped In An IKEA Wardrobe”, by Romain Puertolas. On being part of the project, Dhanush had said in a statement, “So happy to be a part of this film with collaborators from three continents, looking forward to an extraordinary journey ahead.”

He had earlier shot for the film in Mumbai in May, which was the first schedule of the film. Directed by Ken Scott, the film has music by Nicolas Errera, and Amit Trivedi has composed two Hindi songs for the film. The film also stars Uma Thurman, Baywatch actor Alexandra Daddoria and Laurent Lafitte. Berenice Bejo will also be joining the film, which is an adventure-fantasy drama. The film’s shooting is expected to take place in Brussels, Paris and Rome.

Initially, the film was supposed to be directed by Marjane Satrapi who helmed Persepolis. Ken Scott, joined the team just a few months back to rework the script and direct the film. The film is being produced by Jaime Mateus-Tique and Luc Bossi of Vamonos Films and Brio Films. The film will be distributed by SquareOne in Germany, while La Belle Company will be releasing it in France.

