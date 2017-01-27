Viola Davis thanks Academy for honouring her work in Fences

With three Academy Award recognitions in her kitty, the 51-year-old star has now become the most-nominated black actress in Oscar history. With three Academy Award recognitions in her kitty, the 51-year-old star has now become the most-nominated black actress in Oscar history.

Actress Viola Davis, who has received an Oscar nomination Tuesday in the best-supporting actress category for her role in Fences, thanked The Academy for recognising her work. With three Academy Award recognitions in her kitty, the 51-year-old star has now become the most-nominated black actress in Oscar history, reported People magazine.

Denzel Washington also earned a best actor nomination for his role in the August Wilson adaptation of his Pulitzer Prize-winning play, although he failed to earn a best director nod for the movie. “Thank you to the Academy for recognising this extraordinary, important film and my work in it. Thank you, Denzel, for being at the helm,” Davis said of her nomination.

Davis earned her first Oscar nomination in 2008 for “Doubt” in the best-supporting actress category and a best actress nomination in 2011 for The Help. She is yet to bring home the coveted trophy but is considered a frontrunner after winning a Golden Globe for her role in the Denzel Washington-directed movie, earlier this month.

Meanwhile, La La Land leads the nominations by getting 14 nods from the Academy this year followed by Arrival ( 8) and Moonlight (8). Dev Patel has got a nomination for Best Supporting actor for his performance in film Lion. As expected, both Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling have secured nominations in Best Actor and Best Actress categories.

Meryl Streep has got a nomination for her performance in Florence Foster Jenkins. Well, Oscars are not so white this year. Several non-white actors have won nominations this year including Dev Patel(Lion), Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Viola Davis( Fences), Naomie Harris (Moonlight), Octavia Spencer(Hidden Figures), Ruth Negga(loving) and Denzel Washington(Fences).