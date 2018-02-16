You think I’m Meryl Streep, pay me what I’m worth: Viola Davis

Viola Davis expressed that when it comes to job opportunities and pay, her career is nowhere close to Meryl Streep. Viola Davis expressed that when it comes to job opportunities and pay, her career is nowhere close to Meryl Streep.

Actress Viola Davis says she is compared to icons like Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore and Sigourney Weaver but she is nowhere close to them when it comes to remunerations and job opportunities.

At a session here, the award-winning actress opened up about feeling underpaid and overlooked throughout her 30-year career, reports people.com.

“I have a career that’s probably comparable to Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore, Sigourney Weaver,” Davis said.

“They all came out of Yale, they came out of Juilliard, they came out of New York University. They had the same path as me, and yet I am nowhere near them. Not as far as money, not as far as job opportunities, nowhere close to it.” Davis graduated from Juilliard School in 1993.

Davis said her compensation has not been comparable to her white contemporaries.

“People say, ‘You’re a black Meryl Streep … We love you. There is no one like you’. Okay, then if there’s no one like me, you think I’m that, you pay me what I’m worth.”

Davis also said she was disappointed with the roles available to her.

“As an artiste, I want to build the most complicated human being but what I get is the third girl from the left,” added the star of “How to Get Away With Murder” — which is aired in India on Star World and Star World HD.

Viola Davis won an Academy Award for the Best Supporting Actress for her work in the 2016 film Fences. She also won a BAFTA for the same.

