Vin Diesel to star in Fast and Furious live show

Vin Diesel is set to reprise his role as Dominic Toretto in a live show of the blockbuster franchise Fast and Furious. The 50-year-old actor is excited about the new production, which is set to start touring arenas around the world in January next year. In a Facebook video, Diesel said, “As you know, my work with Fast and Furious never ends. Now, I am in New York, believe it or not. We are filming something that is going to be pretty state of the art, which is a live show.

“It will be, I think, first going to be in the O2 Arena, in London and the all over the world. I am really excited about it. You get to see the action first hand. This is the first time it’s ever been done. We like being innovators. We are in the middle of shooting it now,” he said. Vin Diesel also asked his fans about their well being. “How is everyone? Are you all good? Are you all enjoying you summer?”

According to the official website of Fast and Furious Live, the stage show will recreate the underground streets of Los Angeles to each different location. Meanwhile, a ninth movie is already in the works.

Vin Diesel has appeared in every movie in The Fast and Furious franchise except for 2 Fast 2 Furious, in which he is merely mentioned. Vin Diesel was last seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 in which he reprised the role of Groot, a tree like superhero, through voice and motion capture.

Vin Diesel will return in the role of Groot in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Avengers: Infinity War.

