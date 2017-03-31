Vin Diesel on Paul Walker: We don’t want to let him down

Paul Walker died in 2013 before the release of Furious 7. Paul Walker died in 2013 before the release of Furious 7.

Vin Diesel says he and the Fast and Furious crew do not want to let down the late Paul Walker with their new film. The actor on Wednesday spoke to a packed auditorium at CinemaCon in Las Vegas about the eighth installment in the franchise, The Fate of the Furious, the first full film in the series made in the aftermath of Walker’s death in 2013.

After Walker died, his two brothers helped complete action scenes in Furious 7,’ which earned more than $1.5 billion globally when it was released in 2015. A choked up Diesel said Walker had always envisioned eight movies in the series. “I always feel like he’s looking down on us and we don’t want to let him down,” Diesel said.

The Fate of the Furious’ speeds into theatres worldwide on April 14. Diesel in his usual manner promised that it will be, “The best movie you have ever seen.”

Earlier the actor also announced that The Fate of the Furious will be a triology. “As the world sees this movie, they’ll see how it’s the beginning of a new trilogy,” revealed the actor. “One of the things we’re so proud of with this chapter is how much we defied expectations,” Diesel added.

Directed by F Gary Gray (“Straight Outta Compton”), it sees the return of Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris and Tyrese Gibson. Meanwhile, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren and Scott Eastwood are among the new additions.

