Vin Diesel lands in Mumbai with Deepika Padukone, gets a traditional Maharashtrian welcome. See pics

A little after eight in the morning Mark Sinclair, more popularly known as Vin Diesel, stepped out of Kalina airport in Mumbai after completing his formalities. And what pleasantly surprised xXx: The Return of Xander Cage star was the musical welcome that was waiting to greet his arrival.

Almost a dozen of girls dressed in traditional sarees with yellow turbans on their heads and the holy thali in their hands smiled at Diesel as he stepped out holding his xXx co-star Deepika Padukone’s hand for the mandatory photo ops. On his part, Diesel acknowledged one and all with a broad smile and wave of his hand. xXx director DJ Caruso was also with them.

The girls then proceeded to apply ’tilak’ on Diesel’s forehead, which is the Indian way of greeting a guest. Diesel then posed for photos before disappearing back into the airport from where he took the VIP exit and drove straight to St. Regis hotel where he is staying put.

See a few pics of the grand welcome of xXx 3 cast Vin Diesel and xXx 3 director DJ Caruso by Deepika Padukone:

Diesel is expected to stay in India for a couple of days and his itinerary today is jam-packed with a fan meet, press interaction and a grand premiere of xXx: The Return of Xander Cage. The Hollywood star along with Deepika Padukone and director DJ Caruso will meet the press and address a conference. Post the press briefing, team xXx will head over to meet their legion of fans at Phoenix Mills. Diesel will round off his day by attending the grand Indian premiere of his movie at PVR cinemas, which has been hooked and booked to host the Hollywood star. Diesel along with Deepika will meet and greet their fans on the red carpet as well where an hour’s activity has already been planned.

This is among the few major Hollywood star visits to India to promote their films. Earlier we saw Tom Cruise in India to promote Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol that also starred Anil Kapoor.

